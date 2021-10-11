Kids dazzle and shine at “The Kids Walk”

“The Kids Walk” a fashion contest for kids was organized by Twam Multi-services at The function junction banquet hall. The show was conducted by Mr. Nityanand Tiwari (Corporate trainer) and was managed by Dhanashree Bhagat.

There were two sequences viz. casual and western. All the kids walked the ramp with confidence that was taught to them by fashion choreographers Mr. Khizar hussain, Dhanashree and Yug Baghel. The host RJ Raj started the show along with his intellectual tickles and greeting people & the renowned jury from different fraternity.

Singer Nehal khan mesmerized the audience by all his melodious voice and RJ Farhan: Radio mirchi made the special appearance.

Considering the covid situation, the show was not open for public and instead had all the safety parameters in place. The judges were Vivek Nanoti (principal: priyadarshini college), Dr Rozina rana (psychologists), Vartika Patil (Mrs Asia West) and Parul Arya (personality development rainer).

Kids were judged on walk, attire, presentation, confidence and task basis. Hrihaan Khattar (3 years), Harshika Lute (6 years), Dhani Madavi (9 years) and Dhwani Kanfade (14 years) were the winners in different age group. Sarthak Kumbhalkar, Kanishka Jaiswal, Sargam Gajbhiye and Rose goswami begged the 1st runner-up title. Ved Chauriwar and Shlok Gautam stood 2nd runner-up.

The show was supported by Dr Priyanka Masharkar, Sarla Pandey, Soni madavi, Sandhya kosekar- JCI, Shashikant dahikar, Roheet rahate, Vaishali thakur & Madhu signh- Stri shakti group and Reema Ghosh. The make- up was done by Megha kapoor amesar and photography by Jeevak Gajbhiye. The corporate trainer Mr. Nityanand Tiwari made the vote of thanks and motivated all the parents & kids.