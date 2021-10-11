Gadkari asks NMC, NIT to go digital for speedy work, transparency

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has called upon Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), and Collectorate to go digital for fast processing of people’s works and to ensure better transparency. “Due to delays and middlemen becoming active, there is massive discontent among people over pendency of works relating to layouts, sanctioning of maps, Aakhiv Patrika (property card), various documents etc. Functioning of NMC, NIT, and Collectorate should be given a digital push,” said Gadkari while addressing a meeting of officials on Saturday.

Gadkari pointed out that several complaints pertained to Town Planning Department of NMC. He asked about number of applications cleared in stipulated 60 days for sanction of maps. The officials informed Gadkari that online mechanism for sanction of map was down for past two months and hence applications were being handled in offline mode. Common people are unable to pay increased charges for sanction of map, said Gadkari. Legal opinion should be sought so as to provide some relief to common people in a month, said Gadkari.

The Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, lamented that applications for construction up to 200 metres were pending for eight to nine months due to racket of middlemen. Pravin Datke, MLC, said that many employees in Town Planning Department were not transferred for 20 years. Besides, he added, all the cases are being referred to Deputy DirectorTown Planning even though zone offices had powers to clear constructions up to 200 metres.

Gadkari asked NMC and NIT to adopt digital mode for sanctioning maps. He asked Collector to digitise functioning of City Survey Department. City Survey Department has decided to start 10 zones in the city for issue of property card and other documents and Ajni Zone had started functioning too, stated a press release issued by Gadkari’s office. Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner; Manoj Suryawanshi, Chairman of NIT; Vimala R, District Collector; and other officers were present.