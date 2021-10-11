Around 75% track laying completed on Reach II

Nagpur: Work on track laying on Reach II (Sitabuldi Interchange to Automotive Square) is progressing fast with around 75% of the work completed. The stretch will be completed in December end.

The total length of track (both up and down lines) is 14,173 meter. Of this 10,324 meter has been laid while 4,049 meter remains. In terms of kilometers Reach II is 7.1 km long of which work on 5.2 km is complete.

Reach II is an important stretch of Nagpur Metro. People living in North Nagpur will be able to use the metro when it becomes operational. The important localities catered to by this Reach are: Kamptee Road, Gaddigodam, Kabdi Square, Indora, etc. It will provide connectivity to Zero Mile and Kasturchand Park and feeder services will enable commuters to reach government offices in Civil Lines.

Maha Metro is creating huge commercial space at Zero Mile Free Freedom Park and Kasturchand Park stations. People will be able to reach the commercial establishments in these stations using the metro.

The Union Cabinet is expected to sanction Phase II of Nagpur Metro in the coming days. Under Phase II, the Metro will be extended from Automotive Square to Kanhan (via Kamptee). Once this is complete, lakhs of people commuting to Nagpur from Kamptee and Kanhan will be able to do so in comfort using the metro.