Khushal Bajaj elected Chairman of ICSI, Nagpur Chapter

Nagpur: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Nagpur Chapter organised its meeting of Managing Committee on Wednesday for the office bearers 2023. The members elected new Managing Committee for the year 2023.

The newly elected members consist of CS Khushal Bajaj as Chairman, CS Bhavesh Thadani as Vice Chairman, CS Mohit Batra Secretary, CS Harshal Killedar Treasurer, and members are CS Deesha Shroff, CS Sumit Khicha, CS Priyanka Shriniwas.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement