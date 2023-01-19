RTMNU conducts 30 examination in 15 days, declares results of 14

Nagpur: In the last 15 days, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has conducted 30 winter examinations. Of the 30 examinations, results of 14 examinations have been declared.

The examinations began from December 26, 2022. The results that are out include MTech. fourth Semester (Chemical Technology)(Food Technology) Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) (New); BFA Fifth Semester (Applied Art) (Credit Based System (CBS) (New); BFA Fifth Semester (Painting) (CBS) (New); MTech fourth Semester Electronics Communication (New); MTech Fourth Semester (Mechanical Engineering Design) (CBCS); MTech fourth Semester Mechanical Engineering Design (New); MTech fourth Semester Structural Engineering (New); MTech fourth Semester VLSI (New); MTech Fourth Semester Industrial Drives and Control (New); MTech Fourth Semester (Environmental Engineering) (CBCS) New; MTech Fourth Semester (Integrated Power System) (CBCS) (New); BArch. Ninth Semester (CBS) New; Bachelor of Pharmacy, Fifth Semester; MSc (Tech) (App. Geology) Fifth Semester (CBCS).

RRC meet from Feb 1:

The meeting of the Research Recognition Committee (RRC) that grants permission to research will be held between February 1 and February 7, 2023. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held in November, 2022. It could not be conducted in that period.

The letter issued by Dr Praful Sable, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation, RTMNU says, since the meeting of RRC is to be held in the first week of February, 2023, those who want to submit summary, thesis of PhD, submit the application for PhD guideline approval should submit their applications by January 21, 2023 at PhD Cell, Examination and Evaluation Bhavan, Laxminarayan Institute of Technology premises.

There can be some applications which were referred back to RRC or some researchers who want to cancel their registration also should submit their application by the above date, informed Dr Sable. The applications submitted after the above date will not be placed before the RRC meeting to be held between February 1 and February 7, 2023.

