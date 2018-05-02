Khopde protests MSEDCL’s move not to renew contract of SNDL workers

Nagpur: BJP’s Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde has stongly protested the MSEDCL move not to renew contract of the erstwhile SNDLworkers who were appointed on the orders of then State’s Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The contractual workers engaged by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were in a rufe shock after they received SMS asking them not to report for duty. These workers were absorbed with state run power distribution company after the exit of SNDL, the power distribution franchisee for three sub-divisions in city.

The senior MLA Khopde said the act of MSEDCL in times of COVID-19 is like rubbing salts on the wound of competent work force that oversaw the worst times for the company. Khopde has lodged strong protest against the move by MSEDCL not to renew contract of these erstwhile SNDLworkers. He said, “Bawankule had showed understanding of the issue and directed MSEDCL to absorb these contract workers of SNDL in three subdivisions of Nagpur Urban Circle. The current Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut should have taken lead and ensured that these workers were not left jobless,” Khopde said.

Khopde further said the Energy Department should go out of way at least in home town of its incharge Minister and ensure that the workers are continued with the work in MSEDCL.





