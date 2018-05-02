Lighting kills 3 women in Kondhali

Nagpur: Three woman labourers were killed while two injured seriously after being struck by lightning at Shiva village in Kondhali Police Station area on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Archana Umesh Tatode (35), Sharda Dilip Uikey (36), Sangita Gajanan Mungbhate (35), all residents of Shiva village, near Kondhali.

A police official said that a group of women labourers was engaged in cotton plucking work by the farm owner Shravan Uikey near Yalkapar village on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the evening when the women were returning home. Thick black clouds gathered and high intensity rain with lightning started in the fields at around 5.30 pm. The women took shelter under a tree and the lightning struck the tree and also hit the women, police said.

As a result,the women fell unconscious. Shravan Uikey noticed the women lying unconscious on ground when he was going to home. He ran to the village and informed the villagers about the incident.

The injured women were admitted to hospital in Hingna where three women of them breathed their last. Satyabhama Shravan Ingale (36) and Panchafula Gajanan Asole (60), both residents of Shiva village, are battling for life in the hospital, police said. A case of accidental death was registered by Kondhali police.





