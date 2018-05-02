Cops bust sex racket at OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Crime Branch busted a sex racket being run at OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar under the jurisdiction of Beltarodipolicestation.Two persons, including a woman, have been arrtested while two girls were rescued during the raid.

The accused have been identified as Ranjana Chaturbhuj Meshram (40), a resident of Godhni MHADA Colony and Bhushan Jeturam Mahule (22), a resident of Sangam Chawl.

The SSB sleuths received a tip-off that a sex racket is being run at Krishnakunj OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar. Acting swiftly, cops on Saturday raided the hotel and rounded up the two accused. Two victim girls were also rescued.

A case under Section 4, 5 and 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered by Beltarodi police against the accused.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by PI Trupti Sonawane, Woman API Smita Sonawane and staff, including Anil Ambade, Rashid Sajid, Manish Ramteke, Chetan Gedam, Ajay Paunikar, Sudhir Tiwari and others.





