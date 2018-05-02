Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    Cops bust sex racket at OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar

    Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Crime Branch busted a sex racket being run at OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar under the jurisdiction of Beltarodipolicestation.Two persons, including a woman, have been arrtested while two girls were rescued during the raid.

    The accused have been identified as Ranjana Chaturbhuj Meshram (40), a resident of Godhni MHADA Colony and Bhushan Jeturam Mahule (22), a resident of Sangam Chawl.

    The SSB sleuths received a tip-off that a sex racket is being run at Krishnakunj OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar. Acting swiftly, cops on Saturday raided the hotel and rounded up the two accused. Two victim girls were also rescued.

    A case under Section 4, 5 and 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered by Beltarodi police against the accused.

    The raid was conducted under the guidance of Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by PI Trupti Sonawane, Woman API Smita Sonawane and staff, including Anil Ambade, Rashid Sajid, Manish Ramteke, Chetan Gedam, Ajay Paunikar, Sudhir Tiwari and others.



    Trending In Nagpur
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    बजाज के बाद अब Parle-G ने ‘ जहरीले ‘ चैनलों को विज्ञापन किया बंद
    बजाज के बाद अब Parle-G ने ‘ जहरीले ‘ चैनलों को विज्ञापन किया बंद
    Dal Mill,Rice Mills now included in Package Scheme of Incentives
    Dal Mill,Rice Mills now included in Package Scheme of Incentives
    Minor son of Rajnandgaon businessman kidnapped, deserted in Nagpur
    Minor son of Rajnandgaon businessman kidnapped, deserted in Nagpur
    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Jaripatka
    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Jaripatka
    Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Mumbai-Nagpur corridor to have ‘Charkha’ bridge
    Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Mumbai-Nagpur corridor to have ‘Charkha’ bridge
    TCS will be an additional compliance burden for assessees
    TCS will be an additional compliance burden for assessees
    पूर्णकालीन CAFO नहीं होने से आर्थिक व्यवहार चरमराया
    पूर्णकालीन CAFO नहीं होने से आर्थिक व्यवहार चरमराया
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145