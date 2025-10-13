Nagpur to host 1st Handball Pro League in Feb 2026

Nagpur: Known as the Handball Capital of India, Nagpur, the city that has produced over 50 Shiv Chhatrapati Award winners, more than 100 national and international players, and five captains for the Indian team, is all set to add another glorious chapter to its rich sporting legacy.

In a landmark initiative, former handball players, led by ex-India captain and former SAI Regional Director Roopkumar Naidu along with Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Rajesh Naidu, have come together to give back to the sport that shaped their lives.

Announcing the event, Rajesh Naidu informed that the Nagpur District Handball Association, in association with N-KASH Events and Khel Sena Mandal, will organize the first Handball Pro League (HPL) at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium from February 7 to 15, 2026. The league will feature 12 teams, six men’s and six women’s, competing for a total prize money of Rs 52 lakh.

Bollywood actor Esha Deol, daughter of legendary film stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has been roped in as the Brand Ambassador for the mega event. “Esha Deol will be our Brand Ambassador,” announced HPL CEO Roopkumar Naidu, as her video message was screened during the logo unveiling ceremony.

The event, held on Saturday, was graced by Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, Kundatai Vijaykar, Babanrao Taywade, and Rajabhau Taksale. Speaking on the occasion, Bhoyar lauded the organisers’ efforts, calling the HPL a great platform for emerging players. “Events like this provide a strong foundation for budding sportspersons who can go on to represent the nation,” said Bhoyar, adding that he too had played handball for Maharashtra from sub-junior to senior levels.

The ceremony began with the traditional lamp-lighting, followed by the felicitation of former handball stalwarts including Rajkumar Naidu, Milind Makde, Atmaram Pande, Sunil Bhotmange, Inderjeet Singh Randhawa, Lovneet Kaur Randhawa, Pawan Meshram, Mukund Sarmokaddam, and Pankaj Kothari.

With the announcement of HPL, Nagpur’s dominance in Indian handball looks set to strengthen further, marking a new era of professional competition and sporting excellence for the city.