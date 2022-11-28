International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women celebrated at CICOP

Nagpur: The Central India College of Pharmacy (CICOP), run by Mehmuda Shikshan & Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha, celebrated the international day for the elimination of violence against women. The program was organized by the Women’s Cell of Central India College of Pharmacy in association with Prakriti Foundation, an NGO working for women’s rights based in Gumthi.

Prakriti is a registered Non-Government Organisation that has its focus on programs and activities for the improvement of women’s status. The objective of the organization is to create and run programs that benefit the social, political & economic emancipation of urban & rural women. Prakriti aims to boost all efforts that enhance the status of women by offering ways and means to train women’s groups to build respect and dignity for themselves in present day society.

The program was inaugurated at the hands of Director of Prakriti Foundation, Damle, the chief guest for the function was Kavita Hisurkar, PSI of Hudkeshwar Police Station and Vaijanti Madhav Dhare, PSI, Mankapur Police Station. Moghe Madam of ‘Sakshi One Stop Centre’ was also present. Chief guest in her speech addresses the students on women’s rights and aware them about the use of social media wisely.

The girl students of CICOP took part in Poster Presentation Competition, Slogan Competition, Poem Competition, Drama Competition. The program was organized and arranged by Shanu Sahu and Amreen Tabassum.

