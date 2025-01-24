Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Ritik, Nidhi clinch gold medals in divyang marathon

Nagpur: The duo of Ritik Sonwane and Nidhi Tarare bagged gold medals in the marathon for divyangs in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Thursday. Events for divyangs are in progress at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education in Hanuman Nagar in Nagpur.

Both Ritik and Nidhi competed in their 15 plus age groups. Ritik was followed by Nikhil Shendge and Harshal Thakre who took silver and bronze respectively. Shraddha Kadu and Vedika Mehune won silver and bronze in the girls group.

Following participants finished on the podium: (Boys 19-24yrs running) — Swarajdeep Dhurve, Harshal Thakre, Ganesh Matre. (Girls) — Rani Dhurve, Aarika Bhandarwar, Siddhi Bhisene. (Boys shot put wheelchair) — Nayan Jadhav, Abhay Kurve, Aditya Bhure. (Girls) — Prapti Pure, Kajal Mahurle, Dhanshree Dahare. (Boys carrom) — Sahil Thaware-Viraj Bahdure, Bhupendra Thakur-ChetanSonwane. (Girls) — RajkanyaBamhore-Poornima More, Samisksha Wanarse-Mansavi Laakde.

NSKAI karatekas dominate

NSKAI team asserted its dominance in the karate competition at the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav underway at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. NSKAI secured the top spot with 72 points, winning 14 golds, 11 silver, and 8 bronze medals in the girls’ category. ATKAN followed in second place with 19 points, bagging 3 golds, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Mitsuya-Kai-Hayashi-HaShito-Ryu Karate-Do-India claimed the third position with 18 points, earning 3 gold, 1 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Hudkeshwar is cricket champ

Hudkeshwar Deaf and Dumb School won the cricket title defeating Deaf Tiger Sangh by 11 runs.

Asked to bat first, Hudkeshwar made 42-6 in 5 overs with Pawan and Vivek contributing 7 and 8 respectively. Deaf Tigers were shot out for 31. Vivel Paul was declared man of the match, Prajwal Waghmare emerged as best bowler, Harshal Kukde was adjudged best batsman while Shivam Sonwane was named best fielder. Lughe, Dhananjay Upasni, Nutan Umredkar, Sachin Pakhre, Prashant Gaurkar and Swapnil distributed the prizes.