No passing the buck, now: NMC now sole authority for maintenance, development of city roads

Nagpur: In a significant move, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken full control over the maintenance and development of all roads in the city. Gone are the days when the responsibility for potholes and other road-related issues was passed between different agencies like the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With the invocation of Section 202 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, NMC is now officially the sole authority governing the city’s roads. This legal framework places the onus squarely on the NMC, which can no longer shift the blame to external bodies.

According to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, all streets within Nagpur city — whether they are currently public or may become public in the future — fall under the control and jurisdiction of the Corporation, except for specific streets vested in the government or those maintained by other authorities. This includes all aspects of street management, from construction to maintenance, as well as the pavements, stones, and materials that make up these roads.

Under this law, the NMC Commissioner is granted the authority to level, pave, channel, alter, repair, widen, or extend public streets as needed. This comprehensive responsibility ensures that the city’s road network is properly managed, maintained, and improved according to the city’s needs.

This shift in power means that the NMC will now be directly accountable for the state of Nagpur’s roads, eliminating the previous delays and finger-pointing that often led to unresolved issues. With this new responsibility, we can hope for smoother, safer roads across the city, with quicker responses to repairs and long-term planning for road improvements.

It’s time to expect better from Nagpur’s infrastructure, as NMC takes the reins and works towards a well-maintained road network that supports the city’s growth and safety.