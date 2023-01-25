Khasdar Jyeshtha Nagarik Sanskritik Mahotsav in Nagpur from Feb 3

Nagpur: a 3-day Khasdar Jyeshtha Nagrik Sanskritik Mahotsav will be held from February 3 to 5 at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Hall, Reshimbag, Nagpur. The event has been conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jyeshtha Nagarik Pratishthan, Nagpur.

The event will be inaugurated by actress Vandana Gupte on February 3 at 4.30 pm. This will be followed by a talk show with film director-producer Rajdutt and a musical programme. On the second day, a concert by playback singer Nitin Mukesh will be held at 4 pm. Singer Shiva Chaudhary, who is well known for singing saint Kabir’s dohas, will present her musical programme.

Advertisement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Member of Parliament, Datta Meghe and other dignitaries will grace the concluding function. Entry to the Mahotsav is free. Passes for the programme are mandatory, informed Raju Mishra, Secretary, Jyeshtha Nagrik Pratishthan.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement