Kharge refuses to apologise in Parl for dog remark

A huge row erupted in parliament today as the ruling BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over controversial comments by its chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge made the comments yesterday while hitting back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as “Bharat todo (Divide India)’.

At a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the Congress president said the Grand Old Party “won independence for the country’, and its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives.

“Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still, they (BJP) claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals).” Kharge said.

In the House today, Kharge said, “What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle.”

