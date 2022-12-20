Video: Gram Panchayat polls: BJP’s jallosh echoes at Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan

Nagpur: Nagpur: Labelling victory of BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Gram Panchayat elections as mirror of people’s mandate, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule said that Shinde-Fadnavis Government has managed to secure more than 4,500 seats in the State.

“BJP has won more than 3,500 seats in Gram Panchayat elections while Shinde-led Shiv Sena has roped in more than 1,000 seats is a clear mirror of people’s mandate. With this win we’ve coloured entire Maharashtra in saffron,” Bawankule said.

Maharashtra BJP Chief expressed his gratitude towards people and media, and also credited his party’s success to them.

