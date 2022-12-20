GP polls: Congress wins in Anil Deshmukh’s home town Katol

Nagpur: In the Katol Gram Panchayat election Congress has won in Wadvira village in the home town of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Sunita Banait of Ashish Deshmukh’s group has won the post of Sarpanch.

Sarpanch candidate of Shinde group won in Yavatmal district

Priyanka Nilesh Jadhav form Ekhnath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has won the sarpanch post in Lingi Gram Panchayat of Digras taluka in Yavatmal district.

Maroti Kamble wins in Bothbodan in Yavatmal Taluk

Four candidates were elected by the transformation panel in Bothbodan Gram Panchayat of Yavatmal taluka, while Maroti Kamble, a 22-year-old youth of the same panel, was elected for the post of Sarpanch.

