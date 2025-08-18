Nagpur School ID Scam: Mastermind Nilesh Waghmare Arrested After Four Months on the Run

Nagpur: The mastermind of the sensational School ID Scam in Nagpur district, Nilesh Waghmare, has finally been arrested after evading police for four months. His arrest has triggered a fresh wave of action against officials and staff allegedly involved in the large-scale fraud.

On Sunday, police also arrested two junior clerks, Mangesh Keshav Ninave and Manishkumar Keshav Ninave, both linked to schools in Nagpur. Investigations revealed that they had secured jobs using fake “Shalarth” school IDs and continued to draw regular salaries for years, despite knowing about the fraudulent appointments. This alone caused a loss of more than ₹41.49 lakh to the government treasury.

The scam, which had made headlines across Maharashtra, involved the creation of bogus school IDs that were used to siphon off government funds. With Waghmare’s arrest, authorities expect the probe to intensify further.

So far, a total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including:

3 Divisional Deputy Education Directors

3 Education Officers

4 Clerks

2 School Principals

2 School Administrators

3 Assistant Teachers

1 Pay Superintendent

Police sources indicate that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.