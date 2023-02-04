Khapa PSI in ACB’s net for accepting Rs 35,000 bribe

Nagpur: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and Police Shepoi deployed at Khana Police Station, for accepting Rs 35,000 bribe from chain snatching accused.

The accused PSI Om Kalegurwal (28) and Police Shepoi Dinesh Girde (32) had demanded Re 40,000 from the complainant to save them from PCR and prevent seizing of their bike. Following negotiation, they settled for Rs 35,000.

The complainant then approached ACB. The ACB squad led by SP Rahul Makhnikar and Dy SP Anamika Mirzapure verified the complaint and laid the trap in Khapa area. The ACB then caught both the cops red handed accepting Rs 35,000 bribe.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement