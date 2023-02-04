CBI traps WCL Sub-Area Manager for pocketing Rs 1 lakh bribe

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Friday trapped the Sub-Area Manager of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) after he accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the representative of a firm.

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit at Nagpur had registered a complaint on Friday against Gautam Basutkar, Sub-Area Manager, Ghonsa Open Cast Mine. CBI was approached by the complainant whose firm had bagged an order to lift 8,200 MT of coal from the Ghonsa Mine which comes under Wani North Area of WCL. The firm however could lift only 4632 MT of coal as Basutkar allegedly held up issuance of further clearance. The firm representative met the Sub Area Manager to know reasons for not allowing lifting of coal, wherein the officer sought a bribe.

Basutkar allegedly demanded a bribe and the firm’s representative bargained after which the officer scaled down the demand to Rs. 3.19 lakh. As agreed the officer asked for the first installment of Rs 1 lakh following which CBI laid a trap. The trap was laid at the Sub Area Manager’s office and he was caught red handed after pocketing the bribe amount. A CBI team that was in the waiting rushed inside the cabin and trapped the officer. Simultaneously another team of CBI raided the officer’s residence where searches were on.

