Khalistani Extremists Attempt to Attack S. Jaishankar in London, Tear Indian Flag

London: A group of Khalistani extremists attempted to disrupt the visit of India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, in London, turning a protest into a serious security breach. The incident occurred as Jaishankar was leaving Chatham House, where he had participated in a discussion on India’s foreign policy.

According to video footage circulating online, a protester rushed toward the minister’s convoy and tore an Indian flag in the presence of police officers. The demonstrator, seen aggressively lunging forward while others chanted pro-Khalistani slogans, was initially met with hesitation from security personnel. However, police later intervened and detained him along with several others.

Another video from the scene captured a larger group of Khalistani supporters gathered outside Chatham House, waving flags and shouting slogans.

The attempted attack took place during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK, which runs from March 4 to 9. Prior to the incident, he held high-level discussions at Chevening House with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Their talks focused on strategic and political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and strengthening bilateral ties.

During his Chatham House address, Jaishankar was asked about India’s position on resolving the Kashmir issue, particularly whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could leverage former US President Donald Trump’s interest in brokering peace. In response, Jaishankar firmly rejected the need for third-party intervention, emphasizing that India had already taken decisive steps, including the abrogation of Article 370, economic development, and holding democratic elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that’s done, I assure you, Kashmir is solved,” Jaishankar stated.

The incident has raised concerns over the security arrangements for Indian officials abroad, particularly in light of increasing Khalistani separatist activities in Western countries.