HC Orders Immediate Removal of Encroachments at Surabardi Lake

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the tehsildar and Surabardi gram panchayat to remove encroachments around Surabardi Lake and the pandhan road. The court ordered joint action and a compliance report within a week while hearing a PIL by Nitin Shendre, highlighting environmental and public access concerns.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Additional Government Pleader Deepak Thakre informed the court that a recent Taluka Land Records survey confirmed encroachments in the area. Despite being notified on March 3, the tehsildar and gram panchayat had not taken action, prompting the court’s strict directive. The bench also reprimanded the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for inaction, ordering them to submit detailed affidavits and appear in court during the next hearing.

The VIDC revealed that 16 locations across Vidarbha were leased for tourism development, but several remain inactive. It suggested that the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) might take over these stalled projects. However, the court criticized the VIDC’s incomplete affidavit and demanded a comprehensive report.

Petitioner’s counsel, Sudhir Malode, stressed that the 75.39-hectare lake is a crucial water source for Nagpur and nearby villages. Photographic and cartographic evidence presented in court showed illegal constructions, including cattle sheds, high-tension power towers, and unauthorized structures encroaching on public roads. The PIL also alleged that sewage from Surabardi village is being discharged into the lake, causing severe contamination.

The court warned that failure to comply could lead to contempt proceedings and ordered the VIDC and MPCB to ensure the lake remains protected from further encroachments and pollution.