Mojni confirmed part of lawn developed inside Futala Lake; PWD started demolition

Nagpur: Mojni conducted by City Survey Office Number-3 has confirmed former Corporator Kamlesh Chaudhary, his mother- Meena and brother- Mukesh have developed part of lawn filling part of Futala Lake that is under PWD. Remaining part of lawn is in No Development Zone of MAFSU.

PWD has applied for mojni of lake with Khasra Number-18, mouza Telangkhedi and MAFSU for Khasra Numbers- 19 and 20.

Mojni revealed lawn was first developed illegally on part of Khasra Number-20 of MAFSU and later expanded into lake by filling some part of the water body of PWD.

Already, PWD has issued notice to Chaudharis on 10-02-2025 directing to demolish part of lawn developed inside lake within 7 days. PWD has issued notice following complaint from Jwala Jambuvantrao Dhote, President of Anyay Nivaran Manch. Vikas Thakre, MLA from West Nagpur and President of Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee, took the issue with Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule who on 12-02-2025 directed PWD, NMC and MAFSU to demolish lawn within three days.

PWD has also lodged complaint with Gittikhadan police station asking to register an offence against Chaudharis for filling part of lake and developing lawn. Gittikhadan police station is yet to register offence.

As per UDCPR, any type of work is prohibited within 15 meters from water body. Remaining part of lawn falls within 15 meters from part being demolished by PWD.

Already, NMC has issued notice in this regard on 30-03-2019 giving seven days time. Later, NMC did nothing. Few days ago, MAFSU has issued notices to Chaudharis.

A day ago, MSEDCL has disconnected power connection of lawn following complaints from PWD and MAFSU.

On the complaint of MAFSU, Gittikhadan police station has registered an offence against Chaudharis for remaining part of lawn and construction of new residential building adjacent to first one.