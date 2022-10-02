Ketan Hyundai delivers defected vehicle, leaves its patron in lurch, dealership rubbishes allegation

Nagpur Today

“Ever since I brought the new car home, I’ve had to send the Tuscon, twice, to Ketan Hyundai following the error on their part. From September 28, my newly bought vehicle is still with the dealership only,” Chaudhary told Nagpur Today.

Chaudary expressed that he was subjected to some seriously terrible behaviour by Ketan Hyundai staff.

“I’ve raised a grievance and sent a mail to the firm in this connection. However, since September 29, I’m yet to receive any feedback. When I visited the Ketan Hyundai dealership, they were really rude to me. They showed no integrity towards their loyal customers,” he said and added that, “The firm has adament and extra-smart customer care manager. They are non responsive, and non helpful service managers. The case is the same with top management of Ketan Hyundai, Nagpur.”

“Hyundai India dealer M/s Ketan Hyundai Nagpur has cheated me with Rs. 37 Lakh and left me in lurch. The only alternative left with me is to look for legal reamedy for my problem with Hyundai India and its dealer,” he lamented.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Hyundai General Manager, Sales, Leslie Salve informed that, “The car had some noise which we had rectified. However, Mr Chaudhary refused to take the car home, he said.

