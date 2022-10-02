At KP Ground Nagpur, 55ft Ravan effigies ready to go up in flames

Nagpur Today

This year size of the effigies of Ravan is 55ft, 50ftKumbhakaran and 45ft Meghnad respectively.

Advertisement

‘Ravan Dahan’, the biggest and most popular event being organized on the occasion of Dussehra every year will be held at Kasturchand Park (KP) in Nagpur on Wednesday, October 5, after a gap of two years.

Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha, Nagpur, has been organising a grand Ravan Dahan programme at the Kasturchand Park ground for the past 70 years, which has carved a distinct identity in the cultural events of Nagpur City.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Ravan Dahan event could not be organised at the KP ground for the past two years.

Notably, giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were burnt at the ground with panoramic fireworks and colourful cultural programmes being the centre of attraction every year. It is counted among the largest cultural events of Central India in which lakhs of people from Nagpur and surrounding rural parts gather to see.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement