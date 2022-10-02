Depressed by Delay in Getting IPhone, Nagpur Girl Hangs Self

Advertisement

Nagpur: An 18-year-old college student in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging over her parents “delaying” the buying of an iPhone for her, police said on Sunday.

The deceased girl was a student in the first-year degree course at Raisoni College. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a stole in the bedroom of her house in the Kharbi area of city on Friday evening, a police official said.

