    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Kejriwal urges workers to distribute free masks

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity.

    The AAP national convener also urged other political parties to ask their volunteers to do the same.

    “Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers. Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa.

    “I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this. Lets join hands to stop spread of corona,” he said in a tweet.

    Trending In Nagpur
    २३ नोव्हेंबर पासून शाळा सुरु करावी
    २३ नोव्हेंबर पासून शाळा सुरु करावी
    आप कडून शिवसेना वचननाम्या ची होळी
    आप कडून शिवसेना वचननाम्या ची होळी
    23 नवंबर को पुरे राज्य में बिजली बिलों की होली जलाएगी भाजपा : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    23 नवंबर को पुरे राज्य में बिजली बिलों की होली जलाएगी भाजपा : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    Three Cheers for Indian Oil’s TreeCheers
    Three Cheers for Indian Oil’s TreeCheers
    Online Diwali & Children’s Day Celebration at The Achievers School
    Online Diwali & Children’s Day Celebration at The Achievers School
    2D- Eco Cardiography essential for post Covid patients-Team OCHRI
    2D- Eco Cardiography essential for post Covid patients-Team OCHRI
    Lockdown positive: Farmer suicides decline in Nagpur district in 2020
    Lockdown positive: Farmer suicides decline in Nagpur district in 2020
    Nagpur witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases as people go casual
    Nagpur witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases as people go casual
    Round Tables India / Ladies Circle India Week – COMING SOON
    Round Tables India / Ladies Circle India Week – COMING SOON
    नागपुरातून गोव्याकरिता २९ पासून विमानसेवा
    नागपुरातून गोव्याकरिता २९ पासून विमानसेवा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145