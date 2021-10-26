Keep a watch: Banks to remain closed for 17 days in November

Nagpur: Bank customers could find themselves in the dock as banks will remain closed for 17 days in total in the month of November — 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, online banking activities will continue to work.

The RBI has placed its holidays under three brackets — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

An elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2021:

• Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1

• Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

• Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4

• Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5

• Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

• Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) : November 10

• Chhath Puja: November 11

• Wangala Festival: November 12

• Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima: November 19

• Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 22

• Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

• November 7 – Sunday

• November 13 — Second Saturday of the month

• November 14 – Sunday

• November 21- Sunday

• November 27 — Fourth Saturday of the month

• November 28 — Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.