Karate Brown Belt awarded to Shivam Sontakke in ‘Belt Gradation’

Nagpur: The MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India organized, for the first time in two years after Covid-19 lockdown, “Belt Gradation” with all protocols Main Branch-Karate Hall, Divisional Krida Sankul Indoor Stadium, Mankapur in Nagpur on October 24 from 7 am to 10 am. The Black Belt Gradation was conducted by Hanshi Dr. Zakir S Khan.

Karate is divided into two main grades or ranks which are called “Dan” for Black Belt and “Kyu” grades for all Colour Belts. From the colors of the Karate belt one can easily judge about the rank and the level of expertise about any person doing Karate. The successful completion of each Belt and students must demonstrate knowledge of certain skills required.

The following are the student fighters who were awarded honor of various Belts after completion of Belt Gradation, assisted by Sensei Sarvesh Gaidhane, Sensei Tarul Barve, Sensei Sufiyan Mugal, Sensei Tina Barve, Sensei Mrunal Wankhede, and Sensei Shraddha Allewar.

All Belt Awarded Players are as under:

YELLOW BELT (8th Kyu)

1) Azmat Baig , 2) Lavanya Wawre, 3) Krishna Singh, 4) Ayan Kothari, 5) Yatharth Wawre, 6) Yuvraj Mishra, 7) Aditya Sontakke , 8) Sauleha Baig, and 9) Vanshaj Gopalani.

ORANGE BELT (7th Kyu)

1) Afzal Baig, 2) Sudhiksha Adhikari, 3) Maahi Kukreja.

BLUE BELT (6th Kyu)

1) Garima Barange, 2) Siddhi Saoji , 3) Rishikesh Bawankar.

PURPLE BELT (5th Kyu)

1) Mohd Yahya, 2) Chetan Barange, 3) Altamash Ansari.

GREEN BELT(4th Kyu)

1) Atharv Ingle, 2) Afnan Ahmed, 3) Mohd Arish Ahmed, 4) Shreya Saoji, 5) Anis Khurpadi.

BROWN BELT(3rd Kyu)

1) Shivam Sontakke

The Belts were honored by Hanshi Dr. Zakir S Khan. He said all belts besides the white belt can have dashes to indicate further progress. Belt grading is an effective indicator of student progress. He expressed progression of learning Karate as under: