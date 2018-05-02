Kedarnath Builder booked for selling same flat to 2 persons in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Beltarodi police have rounded up the proprietor of Kedarnath Builders and Developers on the charges of fraud. Atul Shambhubhau Patel (45) has been accused of selling the same flat to 2 different persons and allegedly duping them of lakhs between August 2014 and July this year.

Sanjay Ramram Ruikar (38), a resident of Flat. No. 101 and 201 Tanvi Apartments, Manish Nagar had purchased the two flats from Patel few years back. Sanjay paid hefty amount of Rs 66 lakhs for the two flats. However, Atul forged the documents of the Flat No. 201 owned by Sanjay and allegedly sold the flat to one Ashok Chandak for Rs 24 lakh.

The matter came to the fore when Sanjay and Ashok met at the flat and claimed the ownership. Following which Sanjay approached Beltarodi police station and filed a complaint against the accused builder.