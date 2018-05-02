Cops bust sex racket at apartment in Hudkeshwar, arrest two women pimps

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police raided an apartment in Hudkeshwar and busted a sex racket being operated from the flat. The raiding cops arrested two women pimps and rescued a girl who was pushed into the flesh trade.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shilpa Manish Dalal (36), resident of Dhanashri 2, Pradnya Apartment, Swagat Nagar, Narsala Road and Kanta Sunil Sanodiya (45), resident of Plot No. 11, Beldar Nagar, Dighori.

The SSB sleuths had received secret information that a sex racket was being run from Dhanashri 2, Pradnya Apartment, Swagat Nagar, Narsala Road, by the two accused women. After confirming the information, the ACP (Crime) directed the PI Ravi Nagose to initiate action. First, the cops sent a decoy customer to the flat and asked for a girl to the two accused women. The accused took Rs 1500 from the decoy customer and sent him to the adjacent bedroom where the girl was present. Soon after receiving a signal from the decoy customer in the form of an SMS message, a team of SSB sleuths accompanied by two social workers raided the apartment. The raiding cops found the two accused women sitting in a room and the decoy and the girl in the adjacent bedroom.

Subsequent to revelation, the cops placed the two women pimps under arrest and rescued the victim girl who was dragged into flesh trade by the accused for their own monetary benefits.

An offence under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was registered at Hudkeshwar Police Station against the accused.

The raid was conducted by PI Ravi Nagose, Woman PSIs Smita Sonavane, Mangala Harde, constable Anil Ambade, NPC Rashid Sheikh, NPC Reena, sepoys Bhushan Zade, Ajay Paunikar under the guidance of Addl CP Sunil Fulari and DCP Gajanan Rajmane.



