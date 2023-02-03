KDK College students, staff visit Power Station in Himachal Pradesh

Nagpur: The students and staff members of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication of K D K College of Engineering, Nagpur visited Power Station, Beri Sub-Station, Beri, District Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh (HP) on February 2, 2023 and learned about the power generation and distribution.

Around 45 students were present during the visit. This visit was conducted under the Industrial Tour cum Excursion Tour. This visit was conducted under the guidance of Prof. S A Bagal, Dr. J S Gawai and Prof. V N Mahawadiwar. The Department is very much thankful to Nandlal Chandel, SSA. We are thankful to our Management, Principal Dr. D P Singh, Vice Principal Dr. A M Badar and Dr. P D Khandait (Head, ETC Deptt.) for encouraging us for such activities for the enhancement of the students. We are also thankful to all the faculty members of the department for providing their support and help for making this tour successful.

