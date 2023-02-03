Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

Now, Amul Gold will be available at Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre and Amul cow milk at Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost Rs 70 per litre

Nagpur: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), famous for the Amul brand, has hiked the prices of milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the GCMMF said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Gold will be available at Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre and Amul cow milk at Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost Rs 70 per litre.

In October, the GCMMF had last hiked the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre each across all markets except for Gujarat.

Amul Gold prices were increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre while the 500 ml pack cost Rs 32 against Rs 31 earlier. Buffalo milk prices were increased from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 65 per litre.

