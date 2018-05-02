KDK College organizes fresher’s party for MBA students

Nagpur: Fresher’s party was organized for the new batch of MBA by the Department of Management Studies, KDK College, Nagpur. Many games and activities were conducted by the seniors. Entertaining performances, dancing, singing and music instrument playing by faculties and students added star to the event. Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher were also selected from the first year. Students had a great time of fun and enjoyment in the party.

Dr. D P Singh, Principal and Dr. A M Badar, Vice-Principal appreciated the efforts of staff. The event was conducted under the guidance of Dr S H Randhir, HoD (MBA).

Staff members comprising proffers Shriya Sarjekar, Kanchan Tiwari, Ajinkya Hardas, Manoj Jagnade and all the students of MBA department took efforts to make this event successful.

Induction Programme:

Induction programme for MBA first year students was also organized by the Department of Management Studies, KDK College. Under this orientation programme, various activities were conducted including syllabus orientation, indoor and outdoor management games. Activities like self exploration, theater learning, role play, advertisement making were taken up to inculcate management skills in the students.

Workshop on mind power and management skills:

Workshop on Mind Power and Management Skills was organized for the students. The expert for the workshop was Jayant Gedam, Corporate Trainer and Certified Life Coach. He guided the students on various techniques like positive mind power for success, stress management, developing super confidence and team management skills. He elaborated about goal achievement system and building self confidence by getting the demonstrations done by the students.