Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

KDK College organizes fresher’s party for MBA students

Nagpur: Fresher’s party was organized for the new batch of MBA by the Department of Management Studies, KDK College, Nagpur. Many games and activities were conducted by the seniors. Entertaining performances, dancing, singing and music instrument playing by faculties and students added star to the event. Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher were also selected from the first year. Students had a great time of fun and enjoyment in the party.

Dr. D P Singh, Principal and Dr. A M Badar, Vice-Principal appreciated the efforts of staff. The event was conducted under the guidance of Dr S H Randhir, HoD (MBA).

Staff members comprising proffers Shriya Sarjekar, Kanchan Tiwari, Ajinkya Hardas, Manoj Jagnade and all the students of MBA department took efforts to make this event successful.

Induction Programme:

Induction programme for MBA first year students was also organized by the Department of Management Studies, KDK College. Under this orientation programme, various activities were conducted including syllabus orientation, indoor and outdoor management games. Activities like self exploration, theater learning, role play, advertisement making were taken up to inculcate management skills in the students.

Workshop on mind power and management skills:
Workshop on Mind Power and Management Skills was organized for the students. The expert for the workshop was Jayant Gedam, Corporate Trainer and Certified Life Coach. He guided the students on various techniques like positive mind power for success, stress management, developing super confidence and team management skills. He elaborated about goal achievement system and building self confidence by getting the demonstrations done by the students.

Happening Nagpur
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Eight Day of Jalsa 2019 Lightenup with 2100 arti lamps
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Fun & Frolic marks ‘Fresher’s Party’ at G.H Raisoni Institute of Management & Research
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
रामटेक विधानसभेत नऊ उमेदवार निवडणुक रिंगणात
Hindi News
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
‘आरती मंगलकारी..तुम्हारी मैया, आरती मंगलकारी..’ से गूंजा परिसर
Trending News
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
U Turn: Too early for Aaditya to get CM post says Uddhav
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
No more trees to be cut in Mumbai’s Aarey: SC
Featured News
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए ‘म्हैसूर स्याही’
Trending In Nagpur
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
स्वातंत्र्य, समता व बंधुता ही संविधानाची शिकवण – दिनेश वाघमारे
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
नामांकन वापसी के आखरी दिन 32 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
दि. ७ ऑक्टोबरला डॉ. आशिष देशमुख यांच्या प्रचार कार्यालयाचे उद्घाटन संपन्न
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
कर्वे नगर, गांधी नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
दीक्षाभूमीवर लाखो अनुयायी आज घेणार प्लास्टिक मुक्तीची शपथ
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Two end their lives in different parts of city
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Tight security, other arrangements in place for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on Oct 8
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Woman, on her way to Garba event, robbed of gold chain in Lakadganj
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145