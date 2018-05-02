Pachpaoli cops, in a swift action, unite ‘lost’ girl with parents

Nagpur: In a swift action, Pachpaoli police united 11-year old ‘lost’ girl with her parents within 35 minutes of the incident in the wee hours of Monday. The girl had reportedly left home after her parents scolded her for refusing to give water to her elder brother.

Pachpaoli police received information from Control Room that a kid girl, aged 10-11, was roaming alone in the area near Rani Durgavati Square around 3 am. Acting on the information, a team of cops rushed to the spot and found the girl sitting in a dark place near the square. When a woman cop asked the girl her name, she disclosed it as Fatima Mohd Muzeffa Sheikh. But as she was scared, she was not able to remember her homre address.

Found in tricky situation, cops scanned CCTV footages at Rani Durgavati Square and spotted that girl had come from Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction. Armed with the information, cops searched her home and found it at Plot No. 871, Pawan Nagar, Tipu Sultan Square. Her parents were also anxiously waiting for their daughter. Cops handed over Fatima to her father named Mohd Muzeffa Abdul Qayum. Later, the police came to know that Fatima had left home after her parents scolded her for refusing to give water to her elder brother.

Happy with Fatima uniting with them, her parents thanked Pachpaoli cops for the task performed within 35 minutes of the incident.

The action was carried out by Senior PI Ashok Meshram, PSI Khandar and staff under the guidance of DCP Rahul Maknikar.