Kavi Sammelan delights Nagpurians to the core at Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav

Nagpur: The Day-8 of the grand Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav in Nagpur was dedicated to poetry. A massive crowd of poetry lovers thronged the venue. Shailesh Lodha, famous actor and poet, enthralled the Nagpur audience with his delightful poems. Parth Naveen, Gajendra Priyanshu, Govind Rathi, Ashok Charan, Yogita Chauhan, Sanjay Jhala, and city’s own veteran Hindi poet Madhup Pandey recited a number of poems and won loud applause from the audience.

This ‘Kavi Sammelan’ was a great deal of joy and amazement, with a dash of the dictionary. From taking a dig at the political agendas to serving the reality bold and clear, the meet was closer to vital human truth and feelings than history would ever be. The poetry session was a spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings; from political satire to romance, to invocation to the goddess of art, the evening was memorable, exciting, and gentle for the poetry-lovers of the city.

Advertisement

The programme and its purpose were not limited to entertainment factor, but served a higher purpose. The true strength of ‘Kavi Sammelan’ was in its ability to shed light on society and the world around us. In its conscious attempt, the session successfully established the basic human truths that must serve as touchstones of human development and growth.

Sandeep Jhala compered the programme. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Nandkishore Aggarwal; Pradeep Maitra, President of Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists; Dr Vilas Dangre; Gajanan Nimdev, Editor, ‘Tarun Bharat’; and Manikanth Soni, Editor, ‘Dainik Bhaskar’, were present prominently at the programme.

Renuka Deshkar and Bal Kulkarni moderated the programme. An ensemble of 350 child artists of the Bal Akademi gave a sensational performance. The programme began with their performance titled ‘Tare Zameen Par’. Madhura Gadkari, President, Bal Kala Akademi, conceptualised the programme. Ashutosh Aloni wrote the play. They paid a tribute to Mother India by presenting various patriotic songs like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jayostute’, recognizing the efforts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, freedom fighters like Swatantryaveer Savarkar, and other brave men.

The children gave the message of unity, national consciousness, and love for the nation and its people. Gadkari and Fadnavis appreciated the child artistes. Ravindra Fadanvis, Mentor, Bal Kala Akademi; Madhura Gadkari, President; Ashutosh Aloni, script-writer; Gajanan Ranade, organiser; Shrikant Pise, music composer; Ravi Satphale on Tabla; Atharva Bawane, Pramod Bawane, Shirish Bhalerao on violin and flute, Snehal Ranade, Rasika Bavdekar and Yamini Paighan, Sanjay Bhakre, Chandrashekhar Mangalmurthy, Roshan Nandvanshi, Rutuja Gadkari, Swati Bhalerao, Guru Lalita Hardas, Kunal Anandam, Avni Kashikar, Subodh Ashtikar, and Mangesh Deshmukh were felicitated for their efforts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement