GHRCE organizes ‘Prarambh’ orientation program for newly inducted First Year students

Nagpur: G H Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE), Nagpur, organized the Orientation Program “Prarambh” for first year students and their parents recently with gathering of more than six hundred parents.

Dr Bhavana Butey, Dean First Year, in her welcome address apprised the gathering about the best practices adopted for journey of joyful learning at GHRCE. She also briefed about various activities conducted during Student Induction Program (SIP) which included various workshops such as Emotional quotient, Web page designing using HTML, 3D printing, Universal human values, PCB making , Mindfulness etc. and guest lectures on Renewable Energy Sources, Nano Satellite program at GHRCE etc. besides visits to various Labs and centers of excellence on campus. The Registrar of the institute Dr Sanjay Dorle, explained about various scholarship/free ship/EBC schemes and eligibility criteria applicable to the CAP admitted students.

The Dean Academics, Dr Milind Khanapurkar in his presentation elaborated the features of academic schemes like CBCS, CTS, 6 months mandatory internship, skilled workshops, General proficiency courses, Awards and Prizes. He informed the students about the academic reforms and significant features of new scheme and curriculum. The Dean of Research and Development, Dr Santosh Jaju in his presentation explained to students about various supportive schemes offered by the institute to nurture their research potentials.

The Director of the institution, Dr. Sachin Untawale has enlightened the august house about the various initiatives taken by GHRCE to nurture innovation amongst students and availability of numerous opportunities for holistic development of students. He has edified the audience about the support system that the college provides in every walk of their college life like the G H Raisoni Technology Business Incubator Foundation for Business Start-ups, National Hackathons for technical talent exposures, National Service scheme for social revolutions, Peer teaching, Major and Minor schemes etc.

In continuation to this, he has also captivated the attention of the students and parents informing that GHRCE pioneers in implementation of the New Education Policies through execution of Capstone project — a multidisciplinary real time project and Project Based Learning (PBL) where one course will be taught through PBL in current semester.

Prof. Rupali Thete, Associate Dean, First Year, gave important instructions and Dr. Nalini Vaidya, Assistant Professor, First Year, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Faculties teaching to First year engineering department, who are committed to a strong group effort, have worked as a team to ensure this orientation program accomplishes its objectives as planned.

