Transgender people can apply for police constable’s job: Maharashtra govt to HC

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay HC it will allow transgender persons to apply in the state-wide recruitment process for police constables.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja were told by advocate-general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that it will provide for a third drop-down option for transgenders after male and female in the online application form by December 13. Transgender candidates can apply before December 15, the last date for submitting the forms.

The state had appealed against orders of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal in respect of Arya Pujari (23) from Satara and Nikita Mukhyadal (34) from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both aspirants had moved MAT aggrieved that there was no option for transgenders to apply.

