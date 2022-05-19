Cash, gold worth Rs 3.26 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Shantinagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cash and gold ornaments totalling Rs 3.26 lakh were stolen from a woman’s house in Shantinagar police area on Wednesday.

A resident of Kukdewada, Shantinagar, Rekha Rakesh Agase (45) on Wednesday locked her house and kept the keys at the house window. She later went to Hingna for some household work. Between 2 pm and 5.30 pm, an unidentified miscreant took the keys from the window and entered Rekha’s house by opening the main door lock. The burglar decamped with cash Rs 1,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.25 lakh kept in a steel almirah in the bedroom.