    Published On : Tue, Feb 18th, 2020
    Kasab was supposed to die a Hindu: Maria

    In a startling revelation in his book ‘Let Me Say It Now’, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria claimed that had Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, 26/11 Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.

    According to an excerpt of Maria’s book, if everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhary and the media would have blamed “Hindu terrorists” for the attack. He claimed fake identity cards with Indian addresses were planted for 26/11 terrorists.

    This was earlier reported that fake ID cards were found with 26/11 accused.

    Maria, who was head of the crime branch which was then probing the 26/11 attack conspiracy, has made this revelation that Kasab was having a fake ID card. It was also reported earlier that Kasab was wearing a Kalawa – a sacred Hindu thread around his wrist just to give an impression that he is a Hindu.

    As per Maria, Kasab’s photo was shared by “central agencies” as the Mumbai police did not want to leak details of the attack.

    He also claimed in his book that Dawood’s gang was tasked with eliminating Kasab by both the ISI and LeT as he was the key evidence linking them with the attack.

    Kasab, alongside fellow recruit Ismail Khan, killed 72 people in 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was the only attacker captured alive by Mumbai Police. In 2012, he was hanged on 21 November and buried at Yerwada Jail in Pune.

