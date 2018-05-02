Crime Branch nabs 3 for chain snatching in Kalamna

Nagpur: The sleuths of Unit 4 of Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a group of three youths and claimed to solve the chain snatching reported under Kalamna police station on Monday. The cops arrested the accused identified as Ajay Ashok Rajput (22), Ravi Shivkumar Singha (19), Yogesh Gopal Kaushal (18), all residents of Vaishnodevi Nagar, Kalamna and Mangesh Ashok Sarva (19), Bapuji Aney Nagar, Kavrapeth in this connection.

According to sources, following the incident on Monday, the sleuths of Unit 4 launched the probe into matter. During the investigation, the team comprising PI Ashok Meshram, API Kiran Chaugale, Constables, Bantulaal Pandey, Narograo Ingle, Ajay Baghele, Nitin Akote, Aashish Kshirsagar received secret inputs about one Ajay Rajput. Acting swiftly on information, cops rushed towards Kalmana. On sighting cops, Ajay reportedly made a failed attempt to outrun the cops.

During the interrogation, Ajay confessed about the crime and informed about his accomplices Ravi, Yogesh and Mangesh. Cops subsequently rounded up all the accused seized goods worth Rs 1,36,000 from the possession of the accused.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 394 , 34 of the IPC and placed under arrest.