‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: In an outrageous act, an arrogant car driver heckled and thrashed an ST bus driver near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand on Thursday afternoon. The accused also detained the bus driver in his car and demanded money for damage and loss.

The complainant, Sarju Mahadeo Bondre (34), Dighori, district Bhandara, is driver with MSRTC. On Thursday around 4 pm, he was driving Nagpur-Bhandara bus (MH-40/Y 5760). Midway near Jadhav Square, Ganeshpeth Bus Stand, a car (MH-40/BN 1503), driven by accused Ankush Kanteshwar Tagde, resident of Ghorad, Kalmeshwar, dashed his car against Sarju’s bus from behind and caused damage to the bus. But instead of settling the issue, the accused car driver pulled the ST bus driver, abused and thrashed him severely. The accused Ankush also detained Sarju in his car and demanded money for damage to his car.

Ganeshpeth Woman API V D Vadatkar, based on a complaint lodged by ST bus driver Sarju Bondre, booked the accused car driver Ankush Tagde under Sections 353, 323, 504, 427 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in this connection. Probe is underway.

