    Published On : Thu, Jan 23rd, 2020

    City’s VJ Farhan Kazi nails it with Yuva Ratna Award 2020!

    Nagpur: It came as a pleasant surprise for Farhan Kazi, Nagpur’s young and going VJ and anchor, who has to his credits over 150 shows as a host and more than 80 celebrity interviews till date, mostly for Nagpur Today – city’s most desired news portal!
    The city lad aka VJ Farhan recently hit the limelight as he was bestowed with prestigious Yuva Ratna Award 2020 in a luminous ceremony at Mayor Hall, Mumbai. The event was organised by Rajneeti ki Pathshaala which kept the entire affairs a highly protected secret. So when he received the call from the organisers in Mumbai, he did not even have a whiff of what would happen!

    On the cloud nine after receiving the honour, VJ Farhan puts up, “There is something extremely magical and special about recognition. Whenever a person surrenders himself to his work, with all that he has to offer, any kind of appreciation along the way proves to be memorable.”

    The achievement of Farhan, nonetheless, has certainly brought another moment of proud for Nagpur. Said to be the jack of party circuits and popular among his social circles, Farhan was quite elated to tell us that he had no clue about the award as he received the casual invite. However he was filled with the most cherishable moment of his life as his name was called upon to receive the honour.

    With the said feat Farhan wishes to inspire many others like him to be a go getter. He believes that he has much more to see and accomplish in his future. He said his journey so far has been roller coaster ride and it was never a cake walk for him. That’s where he learnt the importance of hard work, passion and dedication.

    Talking about his X factor Farhan revealed his element which lies in his skills to ensure his market presence and craft excellence. Today he is brand ambassador for multiple conglomerates. So here’s wishing luck to Farhan for all his future endeavours. Keep going!

