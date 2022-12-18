Karnataka bars Sena MP’s entry to Belagavi for event

The district administration has prohibited the entry of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Mane to the Belagavi city to take part in an event organised by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Monday.

The MMES has organised a protest at the Vaccine Depot Ground in Tilakwadi in the district headquarter town of Belagavi as the 10-day winter session of Karnataka Legislature starts in Belagavi.

Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency, had written to the district authorities to make arrangements for his visit.

In his letter to the police commissioner of Belagavi city, Mane said he should be provided a pilot car and escort along with Y+ category security.

But, the deputy commissioner of Belagavi district Nitesh K Patil issued a prohibitory order banning Mane’s entry.

Patil said the MP would take part in the event organised by the MMES where it is likely that he may deliver inflammatory speeches, which would lead to linguistic conflict and create a law and order problem.

This would eventually lead to damage to public properties.

In order to maintain law and order and uphold peace, I, Nitesh K Patil, district magistrate, Belagavi district exercising powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, issue this order to initiate steps to prevent the entry of Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering the border of Belagavi district, the order read. –

