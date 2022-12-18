Argentina Edge France On Penalties To Win 3rd World Cup Title

Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Advertisement

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Argentina’s Lionel Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th.

Coman’s penalty is saved by Martinez before Dybala converts his to put Argentina in the lead. Tchouameni misses.

Parades then converts to put Argentina in the lead.

Muani then finds the net to keep France alive.

Montiel scores the final penalty as Aregentina beat France on penalties to lift the World Cup.

Messi steps up to take the 1st one for Argentina and he slots it past Lloris into the bottom corner. 1-1.

Now Mbappe comes to take the first penalty and he scores. France 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement