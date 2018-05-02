Kapse brothers, both students of DPS Mihan, excel in Open Roller Championship

Nagpur: Two brothers, Girvan Kapse and Guru Kapse, both students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Mihan, excelled in an Open Roller Championship held at GMR Greenwood Society, Warora, recently. The Championship was organised by DGMR Warora Energy Limited.

Girvan and Guru represented DPS Mihan in the event. While Girvan secured the first position and bagged the gold medal, Guru Kapse secured the second position and bagged the silver medal.

The Principal Gurpreet Bhambra , the Sports teachers Vijay Ramekar and Abhilash Bhusari congratulated the two little champions.