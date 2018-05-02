181 Examiners of Patents Design complete training program at RGNIIPM, Nagpur

Nagpur: The city-based Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellecturl Property Management (RGNIIPM) training institute of Government of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, conducted six-month training programme of newly recruited 181 Examiners of Patents & Designs, Group ‘A’ Officer(s) who are going to work hereinafter in respective Indian Patent Offices, located in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The valedictory programme of induction training was conducted in the presence of chief guest Hoshiar Singh, ITS, Registrar of Copyright & Head, Indian Patent Office, Delhi, on December 27, 2019. On this occasion guest of honor, Yogita Kasture, Co-Founder of Ready to Innovate, Ex-CEO, Centre of Innovation, VNIT, Dr. Pankaj Borkar, Deputy Controller of Patents & Designs and Susanta Das, Asstt. Controllers of P & D, Patent Office, IPO Delhi were also present. The guests were welcomed with sapling and a token of love from RGNIIPM by Padma & Nilima Turankar. Total 181 Examiners have successfully completed the rigorous training programme at RGNIIPM under the guidance of Senior Officers from different Patent Offices, who imparted training and shared their valuable experiences during the tenure of training.

Dr.Pankaj Borkar, Head of RGNIIPM welcomed the chief guest and guest of honor and also congratulated the trainee Examiners on completion of induction training programme. He brought to the knowledge of the Chief Guest about the attempts of examination of case study, various modules of training, tests, which all the Examiners have done well as expected. Dr Borkar also reminded and informed about the various rules for Government servants to be follow on joining of service.

Whereas, Susanta Das, AC, IPO,Delhi has also appraised and appreciated the efforts taken by the Examiners, who have done a good job despite being new in Government service. He also conveyed the working culture in brief to the newly recruited Examiners, who are going to join the Patent Office(s) and provide services to the Govt. of India and advised them to keep the coordinating team to analyze the feedback given by the participants and every possible step will be taken to bridge the gap.

The guest of honor, Dr Yogita Kasture, appreciated the program and emphasized the collaboration journey of working together, as well as the importance of examination and the future prospect of IPRs in India. She also requested to the Examiners to convey about the initiatives taken by RGNIIPM & Ready to Innovate strategies so as to spread awareness about the importance and necessity of patenting in India and requested to all examiners for spreading IP awareness in all institutes where they came from.

The chief guest, Hoshiar Singh, Head of IPO, Delhi & ITC expressed his satisfaction over deputing the Examiners in Nagpur under Induction training programme. He exposed the strategies and future aspects of Patent Office(s), the requirement of workaholic atmosphere to be created and to help in building the nation on strong position in global scenario at par with other countries in the field of IPR. Singh, also informed about the recently taken important decisions by the Government of India and the plans on which they are working to cope up the needs of reducing the pendency and other characteristics/plans to be implemented in near future in terms of national and international level. Singh also appreciated the management for successful conduction and completion of such marathon training programme and wished all the new Examiners for their future endeavor.

The trainee Examiners also gave their feedback and appreciated the programme, which was chalked out in such a way that almost all the aspects, required for preliminary examination of patents, has been taken care. They also praised the faculty members, who has played an important role in getting their ideas clear and helped them out to executing the task assigned to each and every one, who were given a requisite number of cases to work on.

Pooja Maulikar, DDO, RGNIIPM, proposed the vote of thanks to all the expert faculty resource persons, RGNIIPM staff who has rendered their administrative and technical part to made this six months training programme successful with ease. She also has given best of luck to the entire trainee Examiners, who have been posted to different Patent Offices, who will the next generation resource persons to run the management and the key persons in the field of IPRs.