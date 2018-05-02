Kapil Sibal likely to represent Sena in SC

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday indicated it might move the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to decline extension of time sought by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for submitting the “requisite letter of support” to prove its claim to form a government on Monday night. Congress senior leader and Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal is likely to represent the Sena in the Supreme Court.

The Sena, which is trying to form a coalition government with the support of the NCP and the Congress, had failed to secure the letters from both the parties.

Sena leaders had met Koshyari ahead of the 7:30 PM deadline on Monday to stake claim to form a government. When asked whether the Sena will challenge the Governor’s refusal to allow the party more time to muster numbers, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai on Tuesday said, “We may do that. Uddhavji is monitoring ongoing developments in the state. He is discussing the issue with senior party leaders.”

After the Sena failed to submit the letter of support of MLAs, the governor had invited the NCP, the third largest party in the 288-member Assembly with 54 MLAs, to “express ability and willingness” to stake claim for government. The Sena (56 MLAs) had sought three-day extension for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement had said.

Sena leaders had claimed that the governor had granted 72-hours to the BJP (105), the single largest party, to stake claim to form a government. The BJP on Sunday declined to form a government for want of numbers. “The Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support. The Sena further submitted a letter requesting three- day extension of the deadline (which ended 7.30 pm on Monday) for submitting the letter of support. “The governor expressed his inability to give any further extension,” it said.