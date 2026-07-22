Tramadol Tablets Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanhan; Nagpur Rural Police Tighten Crackdown on Drug Network

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Nagpur: In a major anti-drug operation, the Nagpur Rural Police’s NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Cell seized a large stock of intoxicating Tramadol tablets during a raid in the Kanhan area late on Tuesday night.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police conducted a raid at a location along the Kanhan–Ramtek Road near the Kanhan river, where they recovered a substantial quantity of the banned tablets from the residence of a suspect.

According to preliminary information, the seized contraband is valued at several lakhs of rupees. The suspect is being questioned, while investigators are probing the source of the consignment, the kingpins behind the network, the intended destination of the drugs, and the possible involvement of other members in the illegal racket.

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Police officials have withheld further details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

The operation is being viewed as a significant success under ‘Operation Thunder’, the Nagpur Rural Police’s ongoing campaign to curb the illegal drug trade in both urban and rural areas. Officials indicated that similar intelligence-based raids and enforcement drives will continue in the coming days.

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