Man Sentenced to Three Years for Secretly Filming Minor Girl in Trial Room

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Nagpur: A local court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for secretly recording a minor schoolgirl while she was changing clothes inside a trial room at a garment showroom in Sitabuldi. The court also imposed a fine of ₹4,000, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The judgment was delivered on Monday by Additional District and Sessions Judge P. J. Modak, who observed that offences violating the privacy and dignity of women and minor girls deserve strict punishment and should not be treated with leniency.

The convicted accused has been identified as Nikhil alias Pintu Deepak Chauthmal (27), a resident of Pachpaoli. He was found guilty under Section 354A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act.

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According to the prosecution, the incident took place on August 10, 2019, when the 17-year-old victim had visited the Friends showroom in Sitabuldi Market with a friend to purchase a school uniform. While the girl was changing clothes inside the trial room, the accused allegedly used his mobile phone to secretly record an objectionable video, violating her privacy and dignity.

Following the complaint, Sitabuldi Police registered a case and arrested the accused. The investigation, led by then Assistant Police Inspector Shubhada Sankhe, relied on technical and circumstantial evidence, which formed the basis of a strong chargesheet submitted before the court.

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During the trial, the prosecution successfully established the charges through witness testimonies and electronic evidence. Public Prosecutor Asavari Parsodkar represented the State, while Advocate Y. B. Mandpe appeared for the defence. Court liaison officers Kiran Kaithal and Meenal Lonare also assisted in the judicial proceedings.

In its order, the court stressed that secretly filming women or girls in trial rooms, public places, or any private space is a grave offence. It reaffirmed that the law will deal firmly with those who violate the privacy and dignity of women and children.

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