Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrated by various organisations in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city reverberated with slogans hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his 393rd birth anniversary was celebrated by various organisations across length and breadth of Nagpur with solemn resolve to replicate the ideals and principles that he implemented to run the Kingdom.

Speakers eulogised the rule of Maharaj as one still dreams off, as people still refer to welfare that was hallmark of the rule in the mid-sixteenth century. Various programmes were held including garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhonsle by various organisations,whorecalledthe valor of the warrior King.

Aam Aadmi Party:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated Shiv Jayanti by offering a garland to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. A large number of youth participated in this program. The program was organized by the Nagpur team led by Vidarbha Convenor Devendra Wankhade and State Treasurer Jagjit Singh.

On this occasion mainly National Council Member Amrish Savarkar, State Joint Secretary Ashok Mishra, Shankar Ingole, Nagpur Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, Nagpur Vice President Dr. Shahid Ali Jafri, Roshan Dongre, Dr. Amay Naranvare, Pradeep Paunikar, Nagpur Youth Secretary Prateik Bawankar were mainly present.

NMC:

The full size photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was garlanded in Mayor’s chamber. Maharashtra song, Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Maza, was played. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Corporation Limited and Additional Commissioner (Service) of Municipal Corporation Ajay Gulhane, Chief Engineer Dinesh Nandanwar, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Dr. Milind Meshram, Director of Solid Waste Management Department, Gajendra Mahalle, Assistant Commissioner (S.P.V.) Prakash Varade, Head of IT Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Education Officer Mr. Rajendra Pusekar, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchke along with all officers and employees were mainly present.

On this occasion, the whole area was resounded with the slogans of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Specially, this entire program was conducted on the concept of Zero Waste.



Central India Group of Institutions

Central India Group of Institutions celebrated Shiv Jayanti to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of the great Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The chief guest of this program was former Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra Dr. Anees Ahmed, Dr. Ravi Kalsait (Principal Central India Pharmacy College), Dr S.M. Rajan, Director Central India College of Law, Tushar Meshram, Director DDUGKY, Madan Kadwe (Principal Central India Pharmacy College), Bina Joy (Central India Nursing College), Dr. Swati Raut (Central India College of Education), Dr. Seema Chikhale (Central India Women’s College of Education) Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui (Central India D.Ed. College) ), Rizwan Ali (Principal ITI), Dr. Shabana Anjum (Central India Junior College) Swati Bodhankar were prominently present.

The program started by garlanding the portrait of Shivaji Maharaj. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and trees were planted by the hands of dignitaries.

